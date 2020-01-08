|
|
Robert Pakenham 1943 - 2020
Willimantic -
Robert G Pakenham, 76, of Willimantic, CT died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, (CT) after a serious illness. He was born July 9, 1943 in Providence, RI, the son of the late Peter J and Alice (Roddy) Pakenham. His family moved to Willimantic when he was aged 7 and he lived there the rest of his life. Robert attended St Joseph's School in Willimantic and graduated from Windham High School in 1961. He received his bachelor's degree in 1966 and master's degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. Mr. Pakenham taught middle grades at Eastford (CT) Elementary School (K-8) from the Fall of 1966 until June of 1998, over 30 years. He married the former Barbara A (Field) Black on June 30, 1979. They were honored by a gathering of close friends and family this past June celebrating their 40th anniversary. He worked at UCONN Athletics Department for over 20 years. He worked at Dodd Stadium in Norwich for several years for a number of minor league baseball teams. During the 80's he worked part-time for the Boston Celtics as a media assistant. Over the years he enjoyed playing Willi-Mac softball and the Elks and Senior Golf Leagues. "Bob" was an avid sports fan of anything UCONN Huskies, Boston Celtics, Red Sox, NE Patriots and others. He was a member of BPOE 1311, and St Joseph's Church, Willimantic. He enjoyed calling BINGO at the Elks Club. He leaves his wife, Barbara, his brother, Richard W Pakenham, a sister-in-law, Betty J. Wilson of Clermont, FL, a brother-in-law, Douglas P Field of Bernardston, MA, a niece, Karan Wiltshire and husband Nigel of Clermont, FL and several cousins. Calling hours are Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St (Rt 195), Willimantic. His Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:30 am, St Joseph's Church, 99 Jackson St, Willimantic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Joseph Renovation Fund, 99 Jackson St, Willimantic 06226. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020