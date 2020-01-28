|
|
Robert Paul Jones 1961 - 2020
Norwich - Robert Paul Jones passed away Monday morning, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Norwich, March 30, 1961, the son of Marvin, Sr. and Faith (Haddox) Jones. Robert had been employed at Performance Realty for many years. On August 20, 1994 he was united in marriage to the former Bettina Deltgen, who survives him.
Besides his wife Robert is survived by three daughters Elizabeth, Rachel and Kristen Jones, his brother Marvin Jones and his wife Kate, a nephew Lance Jones, grandson Grayson, granddaughter Lina, brother in law Eric, sister in law Holly, many nieces and nephews, and his close friend Bob Alletto.
Visitation at Godere Funeral Home 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville
will be Friday at 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church Preston at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow in Palmer Cemetery Preston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020