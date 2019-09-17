|
Robert R. Blain 1935 - 2019
N. Grosvenordale - Robert R. Blain, 83, of Rachel Dr., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Jamrogowicz) Blain. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Norbert and Rose May (Molloy) Blain.
Mr. Blain served with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. To overcome his fear of heights, Bob went on to earn his pilot's license. He worked as a Bio-Medical Technician at Day Kimball Hospital for 20 years. Prior to that he was a T.V. repairman for Mike's T.V. and worked at Putnam Herzl. He liked boating around Long Island Sound and loved to take long rides on his motorcycle. He rode in the pace car and safety vehicles at Thompson Speedway and was an avid NASCAR fan. He took great pleasure in working on his computer to communicate with family and friends. He enjoyed being outside in his yard and listening to jazz music. Bob and his wife traveled to 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter, Nancy Berube and her husband Ken; and his grandchildren, Adam, Mitchell, and Natalie.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale. A gathering will begin in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019