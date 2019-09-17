Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
(860) 928-7724
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Blain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Blain Obituary
Robert R. Blain 1935 - 2019
N. Grosvenordale - Robert R. Blain, 83, of Rachel Dr., passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Jamrogowicz) Blain. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Norbert and Rose May (Molloy) Blain.
Mr. Blain served with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. To overcome his fear of heights, Bob went on to earn his pilot's license. He worked as a Bio-Medical Technician at Day Kimball Hospital for 20 years. Prior to that he was a T.V. repairman for Mike's T.V. and worked at Putnam Herzl. He liked boating around Long Island Sound and loved to take long rides on his motorcycle. He rode in the pace car and safety vehicles at Thompson Speedway and was an avid NASCAR fan. He took great pleasure in working on his computer to communicate with family and friends. He enjoyed being outside in his yard and listening to jazz music. Bob and his wife traveled to 48 states as well as Canada and Mexico.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter, Nancy Berube and her husband Ken; and his grandchildren, Adam, Mitchell, and Natalie.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Valade Funeral Home and Crematory, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale. A gathering will begin in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
Download Now