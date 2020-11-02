Robert R. Reichel 1920 - 2020
Woodstock - Robert R Reichel, 99 passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday October 31, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born November 9, 1920 to Frank and Anna Reichel in New York City where he resided until he completed school. The next 10 years were spent in New Jersey that included a 3-year stint in the US Army Corps of Engineers. He was stationed at various times in Puerto Rico, California, the Philippine Islands, and Japan. His career turned to the construction industry where he traveled extensively throughout the New England States along with a 2-year period where he worked in Venezuela. He eventually settled in Woodstock, CT in 1952 when he married Patricia Judkins who predeceased him in 1988.
He went to work in 1956 for the Department of Transportation of the State of CT, until his retirement in 1984. He then continued for years as a consultant for various engineering firms.
During his years in Woodstock he was active in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Parent Teacher Association, Little League and WAACP organizations. He was a member of the Woodstock Democratic Town Committee as well as a Literacy Volunteer Tutor. He was active in the annual fund drives of the ARC of Quinebaug Valley. He was also a member and officer of the Woodstock Senior's Club, and he was a member of the Woodstock Zoning Board of Appeals.
He leaves is son Robert (Rick) Reichel of Woodstock, his daughter Frances Reichel Falanga and her husband Mark of Woodstock; his grandchildren Christine Collins and her husband Barry of Woodstock, Joann Delp and her husband Albert of Manchester, Sandra Dauch and her husband Keith of Newington and Heather Beams of Norwich; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
Burial in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, CT will be held in the Spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAnd Valade.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice
