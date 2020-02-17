Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Trahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Trahan


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Trahan Obituary
Robert Trahan 1922 - 2020
Dayville - Robert "Tubby" Trahan, 98 of Dayville passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. He was born in Danielson on January 2, 1922 to the late Edeace and Delvina (Bouley) Trahan. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and served through WWII. After discharge, he joined the Naval Reserve and was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he began working as an electrician and was a member of local Union #35 IBEW. He also was the owner of Dowe's Card & Gift Shop for twenty years. After retirement, he enjoyed spending the winters at his home in Jupiter, Florida.
Robert is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lucille, his brother Paul and his wife Cecile of Brooklyn, CT; two daughters Sandra D'Angona of Middletown and Karen Carragher of Jupiter, FL, his grandchildren Steven D'Angona of Middletown and Erin Carragher of Moosup. He was predeceased by three brothers Donat, Richard and Rudolph.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020. A Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM Friday at the Funeral Home, burial with Military Honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a . Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -