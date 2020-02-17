|
|
Robert Trahan 1922 - 2020
Dayville - Robert "Tubby" Trahan, 98 of Dayville passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. He was born in Danielson on January 2, 1922 to the late Edeace and Delvina (Bouley) Trahan. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and served through WWII. After discharge, he joined the Naval Reserve and was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he began working as an electrician and was a member of local Union #35 IBEW. He also was the owner of Dowe's Card & Gift Shop for twenty years. After retirement, he enjoyed spending the winters at his home in Jupiter, Florida.
Robert is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lucille, his brother Paul and his wife Cecile of Brooklyn, CT; two daughters Sandra D'Angona of Middletown and Karen Carragher of Jupiter, FL, his grandchildren Steven D'Angona of Middletown and Erin Carragher of Moosup. He was predeceased by three brothers Donat, Richard and Rudolph.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020. A Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM Friday at the Funeral Home, burial with Military Honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a . Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020