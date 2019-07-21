Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Maple Farm
45 Bozrah Street
Bozrah, CT
Robert "Bob" Varney


1947 - 2019
Bozrah - On Monday July 15th, 2019, Robert "Bob" Varney, long- time resident of Bozrah, passed away at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born on September 7th, 1947 in New London CT. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war, retired from UPS after 30 years and then drove the Backus Hospital Mobile Clinic Van for 10 years.
Bob was recognized multiple times for his work with the homeless, including being honored with the Community Care Team Award by St. Vincent de Paul Place as someone who went above and beyond as an advocate for the homeless.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Lamoon. He is survived by his three children, Robert E. Varney [Robin], Chamoi, [Scott McDougall] and Sa-on [Steven Morse], his brother Larry, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering to honor Bob will be held July 27th, 12:00 at Maple Farm, 45 Bozrah Street, Bozrah CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff Street, Norwich, CT.
Visit www.churchandal len.com to leave a condolence or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019
