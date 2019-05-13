|
Robert W. Barnes Sr. 1931 - 2019
Norwich - Robert W. Barnes Sr., 88, died peacefully on Saturday, May 11th at Harrington Court in Colchester.
He was born in New London on January 12, 1931 to the late Charles D., and Ruth (Gardner) Barnes Sr. After high school he enlisted in the US Marine Corp which would positively impact and shape his life and all those around him until his passing. He received his Honorable Discharge as a Corporal on Feb, 23, 1952.
Robert married his beloved wife Elizabeth (Fratus) on Dec. 30, 1950, another event that molded his life's course. They were the quintessential story of how the "two became one" until her passing on Oct. 24, 2009.
Throughout his life, Robert was a representative of right over wrong, making good decisions, and working together to lighten the load and be a cohesive force. This was his philosophy in his family life, his military life, his career, and his duty to our areas youth to do the right thing.
He worked as a Grocery Manager at the former Beit Brothers and First National grocery stores, retired from that and had a second career in restaurant sales at the Liberty Store in Norwich. His Norwich Little League involvement was legendary.
Robert is survived by his son; Robert W. Barnes Jr (Patricia), daughter; Debbie Dumphy (Paul), four grandchildren; Michael McGuire Jr (Monica), Miranda Farmer (Kurt), Melissa Orlando (Joshua) and Brittany Huta (Brian), seven great-grandchildren; Shane, Charlotte, Adam, Nicholas, Mila, Dillon and Juliet along with countless extended family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his brothers; Charles Jr, Ronald Sr. and Richard Sr. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2pm – 4pm at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will begin at 4pm. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert's memory to the Norwich Little League.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2019