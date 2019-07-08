|
Robert W. Caplet 1940 - 2019
Bristol, TN. - Robert W. Caplet (Cappy), age 79, passed away on June 21, 2019 at home in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was born on January 19, 1940 in Bristol, TN to Frederick and Inez Caplet.
He attended Norwich Schools and served in the Army reserves with an honorable discharge in 1965. He was most recently employed at CT Light & Power before his retirement in 1997.
His most important possession was his family. He is survived by his wife Susan of Ft. Myers, FL whom he married in 1992 in Killingly, CT, his furry buddy, Preston, his two daughters Sandy McPherson & husband Dennis, Tina Frantz & husband Gene, four stepsons Kevin, Jeff, Mike, and Lee Winakor and their respective spouses. He was also loved by his ten grandchildren (one pending) and one great grandchild (another pending),
There were special friends who were always by his side until his last days. He is also survived by his sister Pauline Harris & husband George of Roswell, New Mexico, several nieces and nephews and their spouses. Bob was predeceased by his mother, father, and two brothers Fred Jr. & Earl.
Bob was a happy man, always smiling and willing to lend a hand to friends, family, or a neighbor in need. He enjoyed home building and remodeling, cooking, boating, animals great & small, and diners across the state. He could never pass up a donut or a good biscuits & gravy breakfast.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jacques Cartier (French Club) in Jewett City, CT, on July 18 (Thurs) from 5-7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to any Animal Welfare/Shelter of your choice or the National Ataxia Foundation in Minnesota.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 8 to July 10, 2019