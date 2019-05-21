|
|
Robert W. Davis 1938 - 2019
Plainfield - Robert W. Davis, age 81, of Plainfield, passed away at the Backus Hospital on May 20, 2019 in Norwich, CT.
He was born in Canterbury, CT on April 27, 1938, a son to the late Ludy (Keznes) and Walter Davis. Robert was married for 60 years to the late Evelyn (Swabby) Davis. They were married on April 12, 1958
Robert lived in Plainfield most all of his life and was employed by Kaman Aerospace for over 40 years before retiring in 2001. He was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his family. He was a skilled carpenter and an avid collector, with a particular fondness for NASCAR memorabilia. Robert enjoyed living in the Town of Plainfield and volunteered within the community as a basketball coach for the St. John school.
Robert is survived by his sons Roger (Victoria) Davis of Eastford and Christopher (Stefanie) Davis of Lisbon; daughters Sherine DuHaime of Moosup and Jessica Beaulieu of Glastonbury; three sisters Judy Moffitt, Elsie DeGray and Joyce Dowtin all of Canterbury; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour will be held from 10:00-11:00AM on Thurs. May 23, 2019 at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT. Interment will follow within St. John Cemetery in Plainfield, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 21 to May 23, 2019