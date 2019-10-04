Home

Robert W. "Bob" Frechette

Robert W. "Bob" Frechette 1955 - 2019
Lisbon - Robert W. "Bob" Frechette 64, of Lisbon died Saturday morning September 28, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Norwich on March 5, 1955 the son of the late Roland O. and Phyllis (Petka) Frechette. Bob was employed for 25 years as a manager at Park Roway, Inc. and was lasted employed at Extra Mart before retiring. He is survived by one brother Roland Frechette, niece Jessie Wraichette and wife Erin and their son McAllister, nephew Aaron Frechette and his wife Jeannie and close family friend Michael Corbiel.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Sacred Heart Cemetery Taftville. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
