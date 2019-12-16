|
Roberta Rivers 1932 - 2019
Putnam - Roberta (Robin) Rivers, 87, of Little River Acres, Putnam, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Westview Health Care Center surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford on December 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Anderson) Henry and stepdaughter of the late Frederick J. Henry.
Robin grew up in the Quiet Corner and graduated from Putnam High School in 1950. After receiving a degree from Virginia Intermont College, she worked in the insurance industry in Hartford until marrying Raymond Rivers, a career Naval Officer, who passed away in 1968. Robin relocated her family from California to Putnam, where she later met her loving companion of thirty years, John (Jack) Mullen, who passed away in 2001.
Robin is survived by her children Rodney Rivers of Putnam; Rhonda Brooks of Pomfret; Roslyn Hauser and husband Frank of Dayville; Roxanne Miller of Titusville, Florida; Laurence Mullen and wife Amelita of Cocoa, Florida; granddaughter Virginia Miller of Waterbury; and grandson Andrew Miller of Bloomfield. She was predeceased by her sister Ann in 1935 and son-in-law James Brooks in 2000.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Robin's family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. Followed by a Funeral Home service will at 11:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial in the Brooklyn South Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21046 or the 931 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019