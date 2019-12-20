|
Roberta T. Rothstein 1936 - 2019
Norwich - Roberta T. Rothstein 83, of Norwich died December 17, 2019 at Harrington Court in Colchester. She was born in Norwich on April 5, 1936 the daughter of the late Saul and Ann (Miller) Rothstein. Roberta was raised in Baltic and was last employed as a Substitute Teacher and former owner of Western Grain Co. She is survived by her fiancée Howard Anderson Sr. of Norwich, sister Phyllis Huggett of Verone, N.J. and predeceased by her sister Estelle Rothstein. She leaves behind two daughters: Cynthia Moran of Colchester and Kathleen Brandon of Lebanon, along with three grandchildren and a niece and nephew. Services will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019