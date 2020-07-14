Robin "Bob" Robbins 1957 - 2020

Canterbury - Robin "Bob" Robbins, 63, died peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Norwich, on February 21,1957, he was the son of the late Howard (Zing) Robbins Sr. and Ida Jean (Tombari) Robbins of Norwich. He graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1975 with highest honors.

Until his illness, Bob was employed for many years at the Electric Boat in Groton, then as a salesman at Sears in Waterford. Bob loved NASCAR, fishing, woodworking, photography and being around family and friends.

Survivors include two brothers, Howard E. Robbins and wife Eileen of Canterbury, Mark A. Robbins and wife Carrie Lyn of Westerly, RI and a sister, Patricia Faries and husband Daniel of Canterbury. Also a very special aunt, Theresa Gromko of Norwich, and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a brother, Paul "Zing" Robbins, two sisters, Debra (Robbins) Michaud and Pamela (Robbins) Weissert.

A memorial service will be held at Preston City Congregational Church in the Field of Dreams on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 am. Burial will be private.



