1/1
Robin "Bob" Robbins
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin "Bob" Robbins 1957 - 2020
Canterbury - Robin "Bob" Robbins, 63, died peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born in Norwich, on February 21,1957, he was the son of the late Howard (Zing) Robbins Sr. and Ida Jean (Tombari) Robbins of Norwich. He graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1975 with highest honors.
Until his illness, Bob was employed for many years at the Electric Boat in Groton, then as a salesman at Sears in Waterford. Bob loved NASCAR, fishing, woodworking, photography and being around family and friends.
Survivors include two brothers, Howard E. Robbins and wife Eileen of Canterbury, Mark A. Robbins and wife Carrie Lyn of Westerly, RI and a sister, Patricia Faries and husband Daniel of Canterbury. Also a very special aunt, Theresa Gromko of Norwich, and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a brother, Paul "Zing" Robbins, two sisters, Debra (Robbins) Michaud and Pamela (Robbins) Weissert.
A memorial service will be held at Preston City Congregational Church in the Field of Dreams on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 am. Burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved