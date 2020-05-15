|
|
Rodney A. Robillard Sr. 1934 - 2020
Griswold - Rodney A Robillard Sr., 86, of Glasgo, CT died Monday May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on Feb 15, 1934, the son of the late Clement and Adele (O'Clair) Robillard. Rodney married Elizabeth (Gauthier) Robillard in 1953, she survives him.
Rodney was owner of Triple R Construction for 60 years and worked also at EB for 25 years. Pepe, as everyone called him, was a loving husband, father and a hard worker to provide for his family.
He would light up with a big smile when he would see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was feisty and tough but always had a soft spot for family.
He leaves behind his son, Ricky Sr. (Sabine), daughter, Roni (Mike) LaChappelle, son, Rodney Jr. (Lisa), 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his niece Joanne Mileski and granddaughter Jennifer Dugas.
He was predeceased by son, Randy, daughter, Donna Heon, grandson, Ricky Jr. and great-granddaughter, Allianna, also four brothers, Joseph Sr., Clement Jr., Ernest Sr. "Gitch", Noel and four sisters, Dorothy Matson, Rita White, Veda Johnson and Fabiola Romanella.
The services will be private. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020