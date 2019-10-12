|
|
Roger Arthur Martin 1949 - 2019
Jacksonville, FL. - Roger Arthur Martin (A.K.A. "Ramjet", Age 70) from Jacksonville, FL (originally from Baltic, CT) passed away peacefully from this life to his heavenly Lord and God on September 14, 2019 after a short and unexpected Illness. He leaves behind his beloved son, Roger John Selleck (RJ); the joy of his life & granddaughter Farrah Ann Selleck, and a "peace" of his heart, Eileen Beaulieu Ackley.
Roger is pre-deceased by his Father, Leonard Martin, Sr. He is survived by his dear mother, Marie-Blanche Martin (Baltic, CT) and 7 loving siblings: Leonard Martin, Jr. and wife Ellen (Enfield, CT); Alice Mattson and husband, Richard (Uncasville, CT); Donald Martin (Moultonborough, NH); Diane Reed, and fiancé, Paul Scottsburg (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina); Marie Brunswick and husband John (Crystal Falls, MI); John Martin (Baltic, CT); Paul Martin, and wife Veronica (Baltic, CT). Roger is also survived by 12 nephew and nieces, and 9 great nieces and nephews.
Roger will be most remembered for his enthusiasm and fun-filled, adventurous life, especially with his friends and co-workers. During his 52 years as a Union Ironworker (Hartford, CT Local #15), he enjoyed the challenges of each job, and working outdoors.
Each decade of his life was highlighted by something unique and different. During his adolescent years, he played French Horn for several drum and bugle corps. Then, he traveled to Peru for 4 months to visit and learn the local culture from and with his missionary Uncle and Roman Catholic priest, Rev. Roger Martin. (His namesake)
Roger graduated from High School at Norwich Free Academy (NFA) in Norwich, CT. Within a couple of years after High School, Roger served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.
Whether traveling across CT or the USA in his Chevy van with his dog, Lady to work construction or to visit family & friends, he always found time to attend Mass at the nearest Roman Catholic Church.
During his later years, his love of nature led him to study the daily uses and culture of herbs. As an herbalist, he attended many on-line and academic conferences in the US and China. In May 2016 he spent several weeks attending the University of Shanghai's "Advanced Chinese Herbal Medicine" Training Program.
Calling hours October 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Guillot Funeral Home on 75 South B Street, Taftville CT. On Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 am, a Christian Mass and burial with military honors will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church located on 70 West Main Street, Baltic, CT. In lieu of flowers, Roger has requested all donations be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (). Donation acknowledgements can be sent to Roger John Selleck, P.O. Box 384, Baltic, CT 06330. All Thoughts, Stories and Prayers May Be Posted On Roger's Obituary Web Site: https://www.obituare.com/roger-arthur-martin-obituary-58521/ Please type in this URL address into your web browser, if link does not work
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019