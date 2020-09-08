Roger C. Kline 1936 - 2020
Moosup - Roger C. Cline, 84 of Moosup, beloved husband of Patricia (Clark) Cline for 62 years passed away Sept. 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1936 in Port Huron, MI. the son of the late Charles and Marie (Schroeder) Cline. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Cline resided in Canterbury for many years moving to Moosup several years ago. He was employed as a manager with J.C. Penney for 36 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Calvary Chapel in Canterbury where he was a church elder and sang in the choir. Besides his wife he leaves a son and daughter in law Gregory and Francine Cline; 2 daughters and sons in law Vicki and Uni Travina , Bethany and Dean Gorman; 9 grandchildren Laura, Jared, Hollie, Emily, Jillian, Shannon, Analese, Hayley and Brenna. Visiting hours at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield are Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorial service will be Thursday at 4 p.m. in Calvary Chapel, Canterbury. The service will be live streamed. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and limited capacity, attendance will be by invitation. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Chapel Building Fund. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com