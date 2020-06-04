Roger E. Hayward Jr. 1941 - 2020
Plainfield - Roger E. Hayward, Jr. 79 of Moosup, beloved husband of Diane (Coons) Hayward passed away May 28, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport May 26, 1941 a son of the late Roger Hayward Sr. and Ethleen (Breen) and Father of the late Christine Hayward. Mr. Hayward had resided in Moosup for the last 37 years. He was a U.S. Coast Guard and CT. National Guard veteran. Mr. Hayward had been employed as an inspector at Electric Boat for 35 years and was last employed by MTI. He was a classic car enthusiast who took great pride in his 1966 Pontiac GTO. A fixture at Flex Fitness in Plainfield he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of health and fitness with others. He was a very generous man who would give you the shirt off his back and was always quick with a joke. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons, Robert Hayward and Michael Hayward; 2 daughters Brenda Brown and Ellen Zanino; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Hayward, Daniel Hayward and Emma Hayward. He was predeceased by a sister, Roweena Nichols. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Plainfield - Roger E. Hayward, Jr. 79 of Moosup, beloved husband of Diane (Coons) Hayward passed away May 28, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport May 26, 1941 a son of the late Roger Hayward Sr. and Ethleen (Breen) and Father of the late Christine Hayward. Mr. Hayward had resided in Moosup for the last 37 years. He was a U.S. Coast Guard and CT. National Guard veteran. Mr. Hayward had been employed as an inspector at Electric Boat for 35 years and was last employed by MTI. He was a classic car enthusiast who took great pride in his 1966 Pontiac GTO. A fixture at Flex Fitness in Plainfield he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of health and fitness with others. He was a very generous man who would give you the shirt off his back and was always quick with a joke. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons, Robert Hayward and Michael Hayward; 2 daughters Brenda Brown and Ellen Zanino; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Hayward, Daniel Hayward and Emma Hayward. He was predeceased by a sister, Roweena Nichols. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.