|
|
Roger J. Beausoleil 1926 - 2019
Wauregan - Roger J. Beausoleil, 93, of Wauregan passed away at home on July 23, 2019 under Hospice care with his family and beloved wife Eva by his side. Roger was born on July 19, 1926 in Manchester, NH. , son of Israel & Lydia Beausoleil. He was one of six boys and the last surviving brother. He was an Army veteran serving two tours of duty in World War II and the Korean War. He was a licensed Electrician and worked many years at Danco.
Roger was the loving husband of Eva (Dutremble). They made their home in Wauregan where they raised their three children. Roger and Eva loved camping and the family spent summer weekends at Great Island & Long Cove Marina in Narragansett, RI, where they made many lifelong friends. He loved sports, boxed in his youth, coached Little League and was an avid fan of the New England Teams. Roger had a passion for growing Orchids and collected many varieties. Above all he was a kind man and his love for his family and time spent with them was most important to him.
Roger is survived by his devoted wife Eva. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Michael (Christine) Beausoleil of Pomfret, Joyce Kingsbury (Peter Duperre) of Woodstock, and Bruce Beausoleil (Monaliza Rufila) of Niantic. Roger will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Angela Harriott, Megan Haggett (David), Laura Beausoleil (Joseph LaCognata), Clint & Justin Beausoleil, and Thomas Kingsbury, as well as his great-grandchildren Camden and Kinsley Haggett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16th at 11:00am at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Day Kimball Hospice Care, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019