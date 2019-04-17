|
|
Roger L. Senical 1936 - 2019
Melbourne, FL - Roger L. Senical, MCPO USN (Ret.), 82, of Melbourne, FL. formerly of Canterbury, CT. widower of the late Elaine D. (LaBrie) Senical, peacefully passed on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Rockledge, FL.
Born September 16, 1936 in Gwinn, MI. to the late Clifton L. and Gertrude L. Senical.
Roger was a proud Navy veteran who's military career spanned from 1954 to 1975 specializing in Submarine Communications, during this time he attained rank as Master Chief Radio Man and concluded his career from service while he was an instructor at the Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT., where he retired in 1975.
Privileged to work for various companies, it was in 2004 that he finally retired from employment altogether from Konover Corp. as Supervisor of Facility Maintenance for the Norwichtown Mall, Norwich, CT.
Roger called Tennessee home for several years where he enjoyed the company of family friend Barbara Marecic, but it was after a trip to Florida that the reminiscent fondness for the ocean air won his heart once again, he then decided to make this his final destination.
He is survived by his children, Sherryl (Jimmy) Mullins of LaCombe, LA, Mitchell Senical of Melbourne, FL., Denise Halliday of High Springs, FL., Michelle Choquette of Danielson, CT., and Monica (Harrison) Ritchie of Canterbury, CT; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers, Derryl Senical of Pawcatuck, CT., James (Mez) Senical of Harrisville, MI. and Jon (Terry) Senical of Griffin, GA; sisters, Janet McCurdy of Oswosso, MI., Joanne (Tom) Pahman of Flushing, MI. and Lisa (James) Stewart of Oswosso, MI.
Roger and Elaine shared 48 yrs. of marriage before she predeceased him on April 28, 2005.
In addition to his wife and parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Senical and Jeffery Senical; sisters, Judith Rainers and Jacqueline Burton as well as 2 grandsons.
Roger will be laid to rest with full military honors at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Friday May 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
As in life, his loving wife Elaine will join him, to be interred together to rest in peace for eternity...…
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019