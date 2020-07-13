Roger R. Ladd 1933 - 2020
Norwich - Roger R. "Bob" Ladd, 86, a longtime Lebanon resident, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born in Norwich on Nov. 26, 1933 he was the son of the late Alfred and Leona (Langlois) Ladd and the loving husband of the late Janet (Loos) Ladd.
Bob grew up in Norwich and honorably served with the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he returned to Connecticut and began a career as a Teamster's truck driver. He was a proud member, and past Commander, of the American Legion Post 180 in Lebanon.
Bob loved the outdoors. He especially loved camping and fishing, both deep sea and freshwater. He also enjoyed woodworking, but what he treasured most was being a grandfather and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Scott Ladd, Pamela Logan and husband Barry, Brian Ladd and wife Gail, and Andrea Vachon and husband Roger; grandchildren, Bruce, Keith, and Kyle Logan, Rebecca and Luke Ledoux, and Jimmy and Jeffrey Ladd; great-grandchildren, Ryley, Hayden, Luke, Jr., Haylee, Lily, Kolden, Sophia, Sadie, Brian, Addisyn, and Rylee; siblings, Alfred Ladd, Gerald Ladd, and Janet Guidus. In addition to his wife Janet he was predeceased by two grandchildren, Heather Logan and Mark Ledoux, Jr.: and three siblings Edward Ladd, Ronald Ladd, and Doris Baton.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. Visitors will be required to wear masks and to limit the time spent inside the funeral home to allow the maximum number of visitors within state guidelines. A graveside service will be on Thursday at 11 am at the Exeter Cemetery at the intersection of Route 207 and Route 16 in Lebanon.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 180, PO Box 180, Lebanon, CT 06249 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 3 Landmark Square #330, Stamford, CT 06901.