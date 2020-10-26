1/1
Roger W. Deojay Sr.
1943 - 2020
Sterling - Roger W. Deojay, Sr. 77, beloved husband of Sharon (Watson) Deojay passed away Oct. 26, 2020. He was born August 12, 1943 in Willimantic a son of the late Frank R. and Myrtice A. (Williams) Deojay and had resided in Sterling for the past 29 years. He was a member of Laborer's Local 547 for 53 years and was a Master Machinist and Fabricator. Roger was an avid fisherman. Besides his wife he leaves a son Roger W. (Angela) Deojay, Jr.; 2 daughters Sheri (Michael) Keech and Stephanie Griffin; 6 grandchildren Brandon , Cody , Roger III, Hailey M. Hailey L. and Evan; 2 great grandchildren Leighton and Alex; 3 brothers Paul , Richard and Walter Deojay; his partner in crime Dennis Dickinson; also numerous nieces , nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Rene. Due to Covid 19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
