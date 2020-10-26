Roger W. Deojay Sr. 1943 - 2020
Sterling - Roger W. Deojay, Sr. 77, beloved husband of Sharon (Watson) Deojay passed away Oct. 26, 2020. He was born August 12, 1943 in Willimantic a son of the late Frank R. and Myrtice A. (Williams) Deojay and had resided in Sterling for the past 29 years. He was a member of Laborer's Local 547 for 53 years and was a Master Machinist and Fabricator. Roger was an avid fisherman. Besides his wife he leaves a son Roger W. (Angela) Deojay, Jr.; 2 daughters Sheri (Michael) Keech and Stephanie Griffin; 6 grandchildren Brandon , Cody , Roger III, Hailey M. Hailey L. and Evan; 2 great grandchildren Leighton and Alex; 3 brothers Paul , Richard and Walter Deojay; his partner in crime Dennis Dickinson; also numerous nieces , nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Rene. Due to Covid 19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com