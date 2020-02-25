|
|
Roger W. Gagnon 1926 - 2020
Plainfield - Roger W. Gagnon, age 93 of Plainfield, Connecticut, passed away on February 23, 2020.
He was born in St. Gregoire, Quebec, Canada, on August 3, 1926. Son of the late Joseph A. and Alvine (Ruest) Gagnon. Soon after he was born the family relocated to the United States where they lived in the Danielson area. Roger is survived by his loving wife Barbara R. (Oates) Gagnon. They were married on June 5, 1954.
Roger graduated from St. James School and attended La Salette Seminary in Hartford, CT. In 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and served under General George W. Patton's Third Army in the 90th Infantry Division, the "Tough Ombres" which pushed to liberate Europe. He later served as an Assistant Chaplain under Fr. Anthony Sidoti and ended as part of the 508th Military Police Battalion in Germany. Roger was a member of the American Legion and Post 5446 .
Roger returned to civilian life and worked as the manager of the Plainfield Theatre where he met his bride to be, Barbara R. Oates. They were united in marriage in June, 1954. They had two children, Susan and Kathleen, who were his pride and joy as he was a devoted family man.
Roger worked at several companies during his lifetime. In 1966 he joined Moldex, Inc. as a Production Manager and remained with them until his retirement.
Roger and Barbara enjoyed traveling during their marriage of 65 years. They took many trips from Canada to Hawaii visiting 49 states which included seeing the Grand Canyon, Pearl Harbor, Yellowstone, Mount Ranier.
Roger was a gentleman and a man of great character and integrity. He loved woodworking and painting as well as working in his yard. He learned his love for painting while taking classes with well-known artist, David Wagner. He painted many portraits of family members and Revolutionary War scenes.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Susan Dow and her husband Robert Dow of Mentor, OH; daughter, Kathleen Marino and her husband Robert Marino of Mendham, NJ; grandchildren, Brandon Dow, Matthew Marino, Alexandra Marino and great-grandson, Barrett Dow. Also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older brother, Paul Gagnon, and sisters, Alice Vincent, Emma Barbeau, Claire Fournier, Lena Kania, Lucy Bernier, Francis Ferron and Martha Dion.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield. Burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. Calling hours from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's name to St. Andre Bessette Parish, St. John the Apostle Church, 10 Railroad Avenue, Plainfield, CT 06374.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020