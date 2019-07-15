|
Roger Weeks 1943 - 2019
Norwich - Roger Weeks died on June 25, 2019 from a heart that wasn't strong enough for chemo infusions. He was raised in Hardwick Mass and was the son Newel and Dorothy Weeks. Roger had four siblings Neva Holland, Nancy Fowler, along with Barbra and Ronald Weeks who predeceased him. Roger's family later settled in Norwich CT. Roger graduated from NFA in 1962 where he played baseball. Roger had two sons Joshua and Justin Weeks of St, Louis MO. He later married Corene Leone and they shared 36 years together. Roger retired as a Union Carpenter from local 24 in 2004, In the day Roger worked with his two double first cousins Rod and Rick Cady who were more like brothers to him. Roger was a master woodworker, he was also the proprietor of This Olde Cellar, and was well known for his yearly yard sales in Occum. If you were looking for Roger during the day he could be found at The Green Onion in J.C. He loved Teddy and his staff. Roger did not miss a UConn Women's basketball game, and was famous for saying I would not mess with any of those girls on my best day. Roger was also a diehard Red Sox fan and he could not have been happier to have been a witness to their world championships. Roger was quick witted and found humor in almost anything he eagerly shared his humorous tales with his comrades at the local auctions. His greatest joy in the latter part of his life was the hunt for that lost treasure and along the way if he could shoot the breeze with a few old friends or make a new one then that was an even better. In Lieu of flowers go on your own hunt save a piece of history and on your way if you make a new friend or meet up with an old one then you too would of had a blessed day. A service will be held at the Norwich Assembly of Gods 340 New London Turnpike, Norwich, CT. at 5:00 o'clock pm on the 19th of July. Directly after you are invited to the VFW Post 594, 30 Connecticut Ave. in Norwich for food and drink. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
