Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Tourangeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland A. Tourangeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland A. Tourangeau Obituary
Roland A. Tourangeau 1938 - 2020
Plainfield - Roland A. Tourangeau 81 beloved husband of Joyce (Gallup) Barden Tourangeau and loving husband of the late Yvette Tourangeau passed away Jan. 3, 2020. He was born June 25, 1938 in Montreal, Canada a son of the late Edouard and Anna (Fournier) Tourangeau. Roland was employed by the former Pervel Industries for 30 years and later worked at the former Brodeur's IGA and Big Y. He was an original member of K of C Council # 6999. He enjoyed travelling, running, bowling and watching UCONN women's basketball and the NY Giants. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons Paul and Deborah Tourangeau of Brooklyn and Robert Tourangeau of Preston; a daughter Annette Tourangeau of Fishers Island, NY; a stepson Gregory and Debby Barden of Colchester; his twin sister Rolande Thibeault of Plainfield; 6 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his first wife he was predeceased by a sister Antoinette Tourangeau. Private services will be held in St. John Cemetery, Plainfield. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish (St. John Church) 10 Railroad Ave Plainfield, CT. 06374. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -