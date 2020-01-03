|
|
Roland A. Tourangeau 1938 - 2020
Plainfield - Roland A. Tourangeau 81 beloved husband of Joyce (Gallup) Barden Tourangeau and loving husband of the late Yvette Tourangeau passed away Jan. 3, 2020. He was born June 25, 1938 in Montreal, Canada a son of the late Edouard and Anna (Fournier) Tourangeau. Roland was employed by the former Pervel Industries for 30 years and later worked at the former Brodeur's IGA and Big Y. He was an original member of K of C Council # 6999. He enjoyed travelling, running, bowling and watching UCONN women's basketball and the NY Giants. Besides his wife he leaves 2 sons Paul and Deborah Tourangeau of Brooklyn and Robert Tourangeau of Preston; a daughter Annette Tourangeau of Fishers Island, NY; a stepson Gregory and Debby Barden of Colchester; his twin sister Rolande Thibeault of Plainfield; 6 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his first wife he was predeceased by a sister Antoinette Tourangeau. Private services will be held in St. John Cemetery, Plainfield. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish (St. John Church) 10 Railroad Ave Plainfield, CT. 06374. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020