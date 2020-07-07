Roland E. Lalumiere 1956 - 2020
Central Village - Roland E. Lalumiere passed away on Monday July 6, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. He was 64.
Roland was born on January 18th 1956. He attended Killingly High School and was a long-time resident of Central Village, CT.
Roland was an enthusiastic camper and enjoyed spending his time camping with his wife. He was also a proud member of Yankee Yesteryear Car club and proudly displayed his later father's 1978 truck in the Putnam light parade.
Shortly after high school Roland met his wife Cheryl McQuesten-Lalumiere at one of his first jobs at Big Dollar and married the love of his life at St. Johns Church in Plainfield. They were married for 43 years. He worked as an experienced sheet metal fitter at Electric Boat and as a machine operator at the Rogers Corporation. Roland and Cheryl had and had two children. His daughter Crystal Lalumiere-Wood is married to Alan Wood and gave him three grandchildren Celeste, Bryan and Charlotte who all proudly called him Papa. His son Craig Lalumiere is engaged to Stephanie Whitten and he was looking forward to attending their wedding this fall.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Roland is predeceased by his parents Jean Lalumiere and Roseanna Lalumiere. He leaves behind his two brothers and sisters whom he all loved. His tireless love and devotion to his family and friends were evident in all that he did.
A service will be held on Friday July 10th at 10:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Central Village, CT. All are welcome, but those in attendance must maintain social distancing and wear masks. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to memorial trees, Sprucedale Gardens, Woodstock, CT 860-974-0045