Roland J. Fafard 1925 - 2020
North Grosvenordale - Roland J. Fafard 94, of North Grosvenordale, CT, died September 4, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home in Plainfield CT. Beloved husband of Patricia (Taylor) Fafard. He was born in Dudley, MA, on December 23, 1925, son of the late Napoleon and Christina (Bielik) Fafard.
He was a loving husband, loved the outdoors, especially cutting trees and working in his shop. Roland loved to travel with his wife. He had a great sense of humor, was an avid reader and was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Navy. He was a member of VFW #10088 of Thompson, and Navy Seabee's of America.
He leaves his wife Patricia, his children Leo (Patricia) Fafard of Danielson, CT, Robert Fafard of Danielson, CT, John Fafard of North Grosvenordale, CT, sister Joanne Dubois of Pomfret Ctr., CT, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (Brunell) and son Dennis, nine siblings and a grandson Nathan.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. Funeral will be Friday at 10:30 AM at Tri-State Baptist Church, 386 Quinebaug Rd, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tri-State Baptist Church. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com