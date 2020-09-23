1/1
Roland R. Savoie
Roland R. Savoie 1930 - 2020
Danielson - Roland R. Savoie, 89, of Danielson, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Davis Place in Danielson, CT. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Vezina) Savoie, they were married August 1, 1953 at St. James Church in Danielson, CT. He was born December 30, 1930 in Canada, son of the late William and Alberta (Dulac) Savoie.
He relocated to Danielson at the age of 18 and worked in the Wauregan Mills for six years. He worked at Danielson Finishing and Rogers Corporation for 32 years as a Machine Operator. He retired in 1986. Roland and his wife enjoyed camping for 25 years and wintered in Florida for many years. He was a Communicant of St. James Church, former member of the Elks, French Club and Knights of Columbus. Roland also enjoyed Fishing.
Besides his wife Lorraine, he leaves his son Paul Savoie and his wife Debra of Union, CT, a grandson Brett Savoie of Queens, NY, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings William, Raymond, Joseph and Mary Rose Savoie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be October 2, 2020 (Friday) at 11:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT, Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Northeast Cancer Fund of DKH, Day Kimball Health Care, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
