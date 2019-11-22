|
|
Romeo J. Beausoleil, Jr. 1935 - 2019
North Grosvenordale, CT - Romeo "Junior" Beausoleil, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine M. Beausoleil for 65 years, and loving father to Kenneth Beausoleil, Gary Beausoleil, Gail Beausoleil, Karen Munroe, and John Beausoleil.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Romeo's family on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Valade Funeral Home, 23 Main St., North Grosvenordale, CT with a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church in North Grosvenordale. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019