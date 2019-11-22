Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
(860) 928-7724
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
23 Main Street
North Grosvenordale, CT 06255
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Joseph Church
North Grosvenordale, CT
Resources
More Obituaries for Romeo Beausoleil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romeo J. Beausoleil Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romeo J. Beausoleil Jr. Obituary
Romeo J. Beausoleil, Jr. 1935 - 2019
North Grosvenordale, CT - Romeo "Junior" Beausoleil, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine M. Beausoleil for 65 years, and loving father to Kenneth Beausoleil, Gary Beausoleil, Gail Beausoleil, Karen Munroe, and John Beausoleil.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Romeo's family on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Valade Funeral Home, 23 Main St., North Grosvenordale, CT with a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church in North Grosvenordale. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romeo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valade Funeral And Cremation Service
Download Now