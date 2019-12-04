|
|
Ronald E. Williamson 1936 - 2019
Mystic - Ronald E. Williamson, 83, loving father, husband, grandpa and uncle passed away on Monday, December 3, 2019 at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic, CT.
He was born in Northfield, Vermont on November 24, 1936 to Melborne and Marion (Harley) Williamson. He made his way to Connecticut and there met and married Irene Buck. Together they adopted and raised their daughter, Cynthia.
He worked as a construction laborer for many years. Leaving Vermont with only a sixth grade education, he worked hard to obtain his GED and eventually went back to school to earn an associate's degree. He had a renowned sense of humor and loved to laugh.
Ronald was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous, sober for almost fifty years, and helped many other people achieve and maintain sobriety.
Ronald is survived by his daughter Cynthia and her husband Ralph, his granddaughter Abigail, his nieces and nephews Joy, Roxanna, Danita, Donald Jr, Joan, Jeffrey and Patricia, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Irene, his brothers Donald and Melbourne Jr., and his sisters Marlene, Beverly and Shirley.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT with a service to follow at 7:00PM. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Special thanks to the staff of Pendleton for taking care of Ronald with kindness, compassion and humor during the last years of his life (even when he was incorrigible!).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019