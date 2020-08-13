Ronald Gwiazdowski 1936 - 2020
Griswold, CT - Ronald C. Gwiazdowski, 84 of Griswold died August 9, 2020 at home after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Norwich, July 6, 1936, the son of the late Leon J. Gwiazdowski and Mary (Cholewa) Gwiazdowski.
Ronald was employed for over 30 years at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital rising to the positions of Laboratory Supervisor and later Blood Bank Supervisor until he retired. For many years he operated a successful poultry farm in Griswold. Under his guidance, the entire family shared the work and experience of farm life that he so enjoyed. Ron was a dependable and hard worker who always got the job done. He always made sure he had time to have fun with family and friends. With his children, he spent many Sunday's playing baseball or football for ice cream sundaes. He said many times how much he enjoyed the trips to Prince Edward Island with his sister and brothers and the clam bakes we used to have in the summer at "the cottage".
He was married for 61 years to Beverly (Poirier) Gwiazdowski who died on February 3, 2017. He is survived by his six children, Anthony Gwiazdowski and his wife Catherine Lombardi of West Warwick, RI, Michael Gwiazdowski and his wife Joan of Voluntown, Suzanne Barber and her husband Brad of Voluntown, AnneMarie Watrous and her husband Curt of Quaker Hill, James Gwiazdowski of Griswold and David Gwiazdowski and his wife Michele Kelly (Mimi) of Griswold, and nine grandchildren, Mary (Gwiazdowski)Corcoran, Stephanie (Barber) Post, Zachary McGrath, Timothy Gwiazdowski, Michael Gwiazdowski, Eric Barber, Kate Gwiazdowski , Joseph Gwiazdowski, and Autumn Gwiazdowski. He also leaves nine great grandchildren with one on the way and his sister Dorothy Sardo of Griswold, brother Richard Gwiazdowski and wife Sally of Brooklyn and was predeceased by his brother Bill and his wife Mary.
Ron was devoted to his wife Beverly and provided her with tremendous love and care throughout their marriage, but especially as poor health troubled her in her later years. Proud of all his children; he was the provider of love, support, sage advice, and an open ear to all of them. He was very grateful to have been an important part of the lives of his grandchildren and loved their visits with him. He was an animal lover and had many great pets over the years, leaving behind his beloved dog, Angus. Ron was an avid outdoorsman, loved all the Boston sports teams, enjoyed a friendly game of cribbage, pitch or poker. He looked forward to seeing his friends at Sprague Rod & Gun Club and at Better Val U, especially the deli crew.
For the past two and a half years he battled pancreatic cancer with such tremendous strength and grace. To the end, he was upbeat, optimistic about life and grateful for the blessings he received. Ron had a terrific sense of humor, was a good friend, a man of his word and a person that people enjoyed being around.
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT is handling the arrangements, visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 17th from 6 to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Tuesday August 18th at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City, CT. The family would like to inform family and friends that Covid-19 precautions are in place and wearing masks and social distancing is required. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In Lieu of Flowers please donate to your favorite charity
