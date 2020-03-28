|
Ronald J. Coulombe 2020
Tiverton, R.I. - Ronald J. Coulombe, 70, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the loving husband of Cynthia L. (Chabotte) Coulombe.
Ron was born in Putnam, Conn., and was the son of the late George Coulombe and Blanche (Masson) Coulombe.
Ron was employed with the U.S. Navy Underwater Warfare Division in New London, Conn., and later at Naval Station Newport until his retirement. He was a longtime volunteer for the Baltic Fire Department.
Ron will be remembered for all his volunteer work at Tiverton Auto Body. Ron would assist with shop work, test drives, and fed and cared for the shop's dog Harley.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his beloved cat Mr. Paws. Ron was an easygoing man who was always willing to go out of his way to help others.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his sister, Patricia Olsen and her husband Rick of Baltic, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Hathaway Home for Funerals Fall River, Mass. Memorial services for Ron will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to a local animal rescue .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020