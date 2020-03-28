Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Coulombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Coulombe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Coulombe Obituary
Ronald J. Coulombe 2020
Tiverton, R.I. - Ronald J. Coulombe, 70, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the loving husband of Cynthia L. (Chabotte) Coulombe.
Ron was born in Putnam, Conn., and was the son of the late George Coulombe and Blanche (Masson) Coulombe.
Ron was employed with the U.S. Navy Underwater Warfare Division in New London, Conn., and later at Naval Station Newport until his retirement. He was a longtime volunteer for the Baltic Fire Department.
Ron will be remembered for all his volunteer work at Tiverton Auto Body. Ron would assist with shop work, test drives, and fed and cared for the shop's dog Harley.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and his beloved cat Mr. Paws. Ron was an easygoing man who was always willing to go out of his way to help others.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his sister, Patricia Olsen and her husband Rick of Baltic, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Hathaway Home for Funerals Fall River, Mass. Memorial services for Ron will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's memory may be made to a local animal rescue .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -