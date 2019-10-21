|
Ronald Jodoin 2019
Norwich - Ronald W. Jodoin, 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 after a long struggle with a rare, prime of life brain disease.
He was born March 7, 1943 in Putnam, CT to the late William and Eva (Williams) Jodoin. Ron was the oldest of 9 brothers and sisters.
Ron was always a "car guy" with a special love of Chevys. He first worked for Collins Chevrolet which became Disch Chevrolet, then Markley Motors and finally King Cadillac GMC before retiring. With energy to spare he then became the first Crossing Guard at the Integrated Day Charter School in Norwich until forced to retire due to illness.
On May 1, 1965 he married his soul mate and best friend, Marcella "Marcie" Koronkiewicz at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville. They were inseparable for 54 years until his passing.
This Yankees, Giants and UCONN basketball fan also enjoyed bowling, year-round camping, snowmobiling and Nintendo with his brother-in-law. Everyone who knew Ron, knew he would do anything for anyone at any time and also what a caring and loving man he was, but perhaps he will be best remembered as the man who was always smiling.
He is survived by his wife; Marcie, daughters; Penny Jodoin and Paula (Bob) Spiess, and granddaughter; Ashley Bubna. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by one sister and his "BFB" brother-in-law; Joseph Koronkiewicz.
His family would like to thank his special caregivers, Lilly-"adopted daughter", Ada-"baby daddy", Sherri-"My friend DaDooRonRon", and the staff on the North Wing and recreation dept at Norwichtown Rehab. Also a special thank you to the volunteers and staff of the Center for Hospice Care for giving so much of their time to him. We know he enjoyed and appreciated every minute of their visits.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2pm-4pm with a Memorial Service at 4pm at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave, Norwich, CT. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019