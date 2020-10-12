1/1
Ronald K. Premo
Ronald K. Premo 1937 - 2020
Plainfield - Ronald K. Premo, 83, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home. Ron was a plastics consultant for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his family, playing golf and skippering his boat.
He is survived by his wife Deanna (Bouley), daughter Madison, and stepchildren Kelly, Tracey (James) and Steven, and grandchildren Jackson, Harrison, Ella Rose, Finn and Frances.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, Ron would want you to vote.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
