Ronald R. LePage 1934 - 2019
Norwich - Ronald R. LePage 84 of Norwich passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife Nina LePage, daughter Dawn Chadwick and husband David Chadwick of New Hampshire, grandson John Laakso and wife Becky of Barrington, New Hampshire, Grandson Geoffrey Laakso of Dover, New Hampshire, Sisters Priscilla Sheldon of Preston, Irene Malavenda, Janice Tulka of California, lifelong friend and fellow Marine Corps Korean War Vet Joseph LaPlante of Danielson, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ronald was predeceased by his Mother Fabiola Girard LePage Miketal, Father Joseph Washington LePage, Son Ronald LePage, Sisters Julie Chenette, Doris Faillee, Brothers Robert, George, Lawrence, Roger, Emil LePage and Dennis Miketal. Ronald enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and proudly served alongside Joseph LaPlante in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. After returning to Norwich, Ron set out to marry the one and only love of his life Nina. They enjoyed 63 wonderful loving years together and had two children. Ronald worked at Rosslers Meats in Norwich and then joined the Norwich Fire Department Local 892 in 1962 and retired from the department in 1985. While at the Fire Department he played Santa Claus to the children at Backus Hospital and others on the way home every Christmas Eve. During this time he also served as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard until 1986. Ron had his own part time catering business and after retirement he worked as a butcher at Harry's Market in Occum. Ronald has always been a wonderful husband, father and friend. His generosity and big heart touched so many people. But it was his sense of humor that brought so much joy and laughter to anyone who knew him and he will be missed dearly by family and friends both near and far.
A Graveside service will be held Friday, April 5th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic with military honors. There are no calling hours. Reception to follow the graveside service at Versailles United Methodist Church, 4 Church Street, Versailles, CT. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019