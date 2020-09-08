Rosalind Grossman 1922 - 2020
Brooklyn - Rosalind Grossman, 98, beloved wife of the late Dr. Saul Grossman passed away Sept. 7, 2020. She was born July 20, 1922 in NY, NY a daughter of the late Morris and Fanny (Ygelsky) Holstein. Mrs. Grossman had lived in New York for many years and Norwalk for 35 years, retiring to Laguna Woods CA and after the death of her husband who she was married to for 68 years, in 2011came to Brooklyn to reside with her daughter. She was last employed as a social worker with the City of Norwalk. She leaves 2 sons and daughters in law David Grossman and Fran Sommers of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Allan and Gail Grossman of Knoxville , TN; a daughter and son in law Rena and Paul Cadro of Brooklyn, CT; 4 grandchildren Christopher and Pamela Cadro , Matthew and Sarvee Grossman, Amy and Jeff Dobbs, Ashley and Michael Broyles; great grandchildren Nicole, Haley, Hannah, Olivia, Noah, Audrey, Allan, William and Anna. Roz was a woman of grace and sophistication who loved to socialize. She was a talented singer and watercolor painter. For many years she created and sold glass jewelry. She traveled the world many times over including her cross-country trips with Saul in their RV. In retirement she read the New York Times and completed the daily crossword puzzle always with her sweet little dog Abby at her side. Sunday dinners with the family were always special, and each night she would wish everyone health, wealth and happiness as we're sure she would be doing today. Funeral and burial will be private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com