Rosaria DiMaggio 1960 - 2019
Norwich - Rosaria DiMaggio, 59, went home to the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13th.
She was born in Tusa, Italy on May 15, 1960 to Giuseppe and Maria DiMaggio, both of whom survive her.
Rosaria worked first for Foxwoods Casino on the gaming floor and transitioned to the Mohegan Sun where she became a manager. She loved pets, especially her Samoyed Huskies who she showed winning Best in Breed and other prestigious awards throughout her life. She enjoyed crafting, especially crocheting and liked to travel particularly enjoying her time in Florida. With a big heart and love to share, she adopted her daughter Taylor Ross. Family was the focal point of Rosaria's life. She will be deeply missed.
Besides her parents, Rosaria is also survived by her daughter Taylor, a brother, Antonio DiMaggio and several aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and great nieces. She was predeceased by her brother Antonino DiMaggio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway Norwich, CT on Friday at 1:30 pm with interment immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. Calling Hours will be held beginning at 11:00 am at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave until the time of procession to the church.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019