Rose Deutsch 1926 - 2020
Norwich - Rose K. Deutsch, 93, passed away on Saturday April 11th, at Norwichtown Rehab & Healthcare Center.
She was born on Nov 26, 1926 in Colchester, CT to the late George and Fannie (Seagal) Korman. She grew up on the family's poultry farm and graduated from Bacon Academy in 1943.
On April 3, 1949 she married her beloved husband Daniel in Colchester, CT. He predeceased her on Sept 8, 2001.
Rose served as secretary at Brothers of Joseph Synagogue and a Cashier for Shop Rite while caring for her home, husband and children. She was a member of Beth Jacob synagogue and a lifetime member of HADDASSAH.
During retirement, Rose volunteered at Backus Hospital, the Rose City Senior Center, and was the Treasurer for the Norwich Senior club of the Jewish Federation. Rose also enjoyed traveling, gardening the Redsox and UCONN woman's basketball. Her pride and joy came with seeing the successes of her son, daughter and especially her granddaughters. Grandma Rose would never miss a graduation, play, dance recital or piano concert.
Rose is survived by her son; Dr. Paul H. Deutsch and his wife Dianne of Norwich, and granddaughters; Alexandra Deutsch of Amherst, MA and Michelle Deutsch of Norwich, CT. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by her daughter; Ellen Deutsch on March 9, 2015, and her brothers; Jack, Julius and Max Korman.
In light of current Covid events, a private graveside was held.
Donations in Rose's memory may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122 or at [email protected]
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020