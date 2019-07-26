|
|
Rose E. Benoit 1919 - 2019
Norwich - Rose E. Benoit, 100, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at the Fairview Nursing Home.
She was born March 4, 1919 in Taftville the daughter of William and Flora (Sevigniey) Davis.
Rose was a lifelong resident of Norwich. She loved animals and sports as she was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. She loved going to lunch and also loved playing Bingo and slot play. She loved to celebrate and enjoyed her 100th birthday with family and friends.
Rose is survived by four children William Ben (Wendy) Benoit of Bilioxi, MS; Barbara (Richard) Dudley of Norwich; Jean (Sam) Chinigo, Fort Myers, FL; Raymond (Linda) Benoit of Fort Myers, FL; brother John Davis, of Norwich; 6 grandchildren William (Lynn) Davis, Bonnie Davis, Sheree (Joseph) Rigatti, William (Anne) Benoit, Gary (Sandra) Chinigo, Tom (Heather) Chinigo,, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a grandson Travis Benoit.
Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fairview Nursing Home 235 Lestertown Rd. Groton, CT 06340.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 26 to July 28, 2019