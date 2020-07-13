Rose F. Duddie 1921 - 2020

Lisbon - Rose F. Duddie, 98, of Lisbon died Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

She was born in New York, N.Y., August 21, 1921, the daughter of the late Vito and Mary (Milille) Sevino.

Rose was employed for a number of years as a Quality Control Inspector at Eagle-Picher Co. before retiring.

She was married to John A. Duddie Sr. who died on January 19, 1973. She is survived by her son, John A. Duddie Jr. and his wife Denise, daughter, Laura Lovejoy, two sisters, Mary Carter and Anna DiBasi, six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store