Rose (Stankovich) Garosshen 1924 - 2020
Rose died peacefully of natural causes at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield on May 15th - she was 95 years old. Rose was born on June 8th 1924 in Moosup Connecticut the daughter of Savo and Mary Stankovich, immigrants from Serbia who came to America in search of a better life. She had one brother, Lazo, and two sisters Dora and Simone. After high school, which Rose enjoyed immensely and often spoke about with deep affection for all the friends she made there, she worked as secretary. Then, after Word War II, she married Michael Garosshen whom she met at a Polka dance at the Polish Home in Moosup, where they frequently went to enjoyed Polka music. Upon marriage Rose and Mike moved next door to her parent's homestead on Starkweather Road and started rasing a family. She was a very loving and devoted mother raising four boys, Michael of Canterbury, Peter of Brooklyn, Tom of Glastonbury and Gary who died in a car accident at age 17. She also has six grand children: Greg, Matt, Wendy, Julie, Scott and Kevin.
Rose's home was a happy place with friends and relatives often stopping by for a meal and a drink as she was an excellent cook who also loved gardening and birds. Her home was also the preferred hangout for her childrens' friends, which made for a busy and enjoyable household. She traveled alot with family and friends and had the opportunity to visit Serbia to meet distant relatives she had corresponded with over the years via mail.
In her latter years Rose was a devoted wife who took care of her husband Mike who had a stroke at age 74. She was also a loving grandmother who will be fondly missed by all her children and grand children. There will be a private burial service for Rose at Evergreen cemetery this week. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity in Rose's honor.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 18 to May 20, 2020