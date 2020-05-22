|
|
Rose Juliet Fauxbel 1922 - 2020
Plainfield - Rose Juliet Fauxbel, 97 passed away on May 13 of natural causes. Rose was born to Elizabeth Vautour Gaumond and Hormisdas Gaumond. She was raised in Taftville and graduated with honors from NFA. She worked at a nearby factory for awhile and later worked at the Plainfield Probate Court where she loved working and being with the staff and clients. She was married to Lucien Fauxbel Sr. from Belgium and together they had 5 children and were married for 67 years. She was a dedicated mother. Her niece, Mimi lived next door and Rose has loved her like a daughter.
Rose enjoyed traveling with her husband. They visited places all across the US and Canada and most of the countries in Europe often taking grandson Jonathan. Their favorite destination was Washington State where son Edmond lived and where she was very happy to spend quality time with granddaughter Crystal. She loved hiking and her favorite place was Mount Rainier National Park. She climbed Mount Washington at the age of 60.
Rose's biggest joy was to be with her family. She loved to cook for them and she baked some delicious desserts. Rose was always happy and loved to make people smile. She had a green thumb and loved working in the garden right up to her nineties. She knitted and crocheted many beautiful clothes and blankets. Rose enjoyed watching Jonathan and her great grandsons playing soccer and on TV, the UCONN women basketball team and the Red Sox.
Rose was a devoted Catholic who never missed mass at St. James in Danielson.
Rose is survived by 3 Sons and their wives: Robert and Sharon, Lucien Jr. and Elaine and Edmond, a Brother in law: Jacques and Pam Fauxbel and their son Mark, and daughters Monique and Shannon Neissius, sister in law Janet Gaumond. Rose had a special love for her grandson, Jonathan and his family, Melissa Fauxbel and great grandsons Alex, Rafael and Sebastian and her granddaughter Crystal and John (OJ) Shanaman, her nieces: Mimi and Tont Pusateri, Blanche and Arthur Todriff and Phyllis Gaumond.
Rose is predeceased by her husband, her son Jean Louis (JL) and her daughter Elizabeth, 4 brothers: Frances, Joseph, Elzear and Louis, 4 sisters: Sister Concepta, Sister Elizabeth, Delia Gaumond and Marie Tremblay, sisters in law; Rose Marie and Blanche Gaumond, Father Paul Gaumond and niece Janet.
Rose was a blessing and always passed them down to us. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A church service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We wish to thank the staff (family) at Villa Maria Nursing Home for their excellent care of Rose and to Tim Plante of Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home for the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020