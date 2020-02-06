|
|
Rose Mitchell 1931 - 2020
Ponchatoula, La. - Rose Pompeo Mitchell, age 88, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her residence.
Rose was born on Thursday, December 24, 1931, in Mechanicsville, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Tourtellotte Memorial High School, class of 1949.
Rose is survived by her sister, Geraldine Pompeo, stepdaughter, Audra Jo Cunningham; nieces and nephews, Robert Phillips Jr. (Anne), Camilla Phillips, Wayne Alan Phillips (Cathy),Walter James Phillips, Kathleen Jo Phillips, Annette Moore (Alan), Cynthia Pompeo Roe, Tony Pompeo, Lisa Pompeo, Rae Ann Whelan Adam, Patrice Whelan and Michael Whelan. Rose is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubry Mitchell; parents, Fortunato Pompeo and Philomena Aliberti Pompeo DiDanato; sisters, Virginia Pompeo Phillips and Anna Pompeo LaCadie; brothers, Carmine, Rocco, Antonio and Dominic Pompeo.
Family and friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 255 North 8th Street, Ponchatoula, Louisiana, 70454, on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, on Friday, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Cayet Mangriacina officiating. Interment will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020