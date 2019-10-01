|
|
Rosella Paola Mortelliti (nee Saracino) 1957 - 2019
Milan, Italy - Rosella Saracino of Cesano Boscone, Milan, Italy and long-time resident of Norwich, Connecticut peacefully passed away this past Sunday at age 62 surrounded by her loving husband Gianni Mortelliti and daughters Irene and Elena. Rosella had been battling cancer for the last 6 years with extraordinary courage and fortitude and never lost hope of recovering.
Daughter of the late Luigi and Lidia Saracino, Rosella was born in Rome, Italy. Her family immigrated to the United States and lived in Morristown, New Jersey before moving to Norwich in 1961. Rosella attended the Laurel Hill School from 1965-70 and went on to Buckingham school from 1970-71. At Norwich Free Academy (1971-75) she was an honors student and participated in numerous clubs and activities. From 1975 to 1979 Rosella attended Yale University and graduated with an English and German degree. During her college years she worked at Ecole Monte Rosa in Montreux, Switzerland teaching English. An extremely bright scholar, she also spoke Italian and French, enabling her to attend Geneva Law School in Geneva, Switzerland from 1979 to 1983. She remained in Switzerland practicing law before moving to Milan, Italy in 1985. Rosella soon met Gianni Mortelliti, now a retired banker, and they got married in May of 1988. For the next 15 years Rosella working at several companies including Simental Spa and Baker McKenzie and for the last 20 years dedicated her time to teaching English. She enjoyed Italian lifestyle and culture and travelling to her favorite spots in Europe. She particularly enjoyed the turquoise blue waters of the Argentario and skiing in the highest peaks of the Alps with her family. Rosella toured the USA several times over the years, went to the Far and Middle East, Bali and Australia.
Her true passion was her family, just being a Mom and role model for her girls. She never missed a day of cooking nor having something nice to say to her students. Not surprising her favorite song as a teenager was "Bridge over Troubled Waters".
Rosella is survived by her husband Gianni (retired) daughter Irene now in 4th year Medical School, Elena now 1st year in Fashion Design School, and in the States by her brother Joseph, sister-in-law Carla, niece Noa and nephew Daniel.
"As the first autumn leaves fall, we are witness to the transience of life and even reflect on our own mortality. No matter the brightness of the color, all leaves must fall, sooner or later, till spring cometh again with new life".
[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2019