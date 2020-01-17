|
|
Rowan Garcia 2019 - 2020
Griswold - Rowan John Garcia, infant son of Lance and Jenna (Marquis) Garcia, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. He was born in Backus Hospital on December 31, 2019.
Besides his loving parents, Rowan is survived by a brother Shawn and sisters Kaidence, Brynn, Kyla , and Cara. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents Susan Pearson and David Marquis, paternal great grandmother Alida Tavernier and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for Rowan's family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020