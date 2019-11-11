|
Royal D. "Two Hawks" Cook, Jr. 1953 - 2019
Norwich - Royal Dee "Two Hawks" Cook Jr., 66, of 93 Pine Street, Norwich, CT, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in his home. He was born on August 30, 1953, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of the late Royal Dee (Simington) Cook, Sr., and the late Betty Jackson Cook Fletcher.
life was not about any profession that he held at a workplace or any amount of worldly education. Rather, it was about his dedication to everyone that he touched, shared his Godly wisdom with, laughed with, praised with, encouraged, ministered to, prayed for, cooked for, and loved deeply. He loved to dialogue and did so confidently and intelligently on any topic. He loved the Lord and was a worshipper, whether at Tabernacle of Deliverance and Praise (TODAP), Faith Grace and Mercy (FGM) or Walk of Faith Ministries. His dance was one of thankfulness, whether in praise and reverence for his God in a church building or in a sacred circle in remembrance of his Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation ancestors. Royal loved his friends and family and he called their names out every morning in prayer; none were excluded. He understood the abundance of God's blessings on his life and loved to share his overflow with those who needed it. He was a good man, a kind man, and a gentleman who loved to cook, eat, fish, and loyally support his favorite sports teams. His pig roasts and red velvet cake were a thing of pride for him and pleasure for those who were blessed to partake. Whether you knew him as "Elder Cook", "Unc", "Brother Roy", "Two Hawks", "Cuz", or any other name, Royal will be missed by all who encountered and were blessed to know him. He was a great husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Elder and friend, and he will never be forgotten.
is predeceased by his grandparents: Royal Sr., and Erion Simington, Hoke and Beatrice Simington Cook; his parents Royal Dee (Simington) Cook, Sr., and Betty Jackson Cook Fletcher; one (1) brother: Brian Fletcher, his first wife: Audrey Edwards Cook; one (1) sister-in-law: Lisa (William, Sr.) Cook; one (1) niece: Michelle Lynn Cook; and several aunts and uncles.
is survived by his current wife of 10 years: Veronica Fletcher Cook, his "Queen of Pines": Sasha, and his "Duchess of Nor": Alysiana of Norwich, CT; one (1) brother: William H. Cook Sr., of Groton, CT; two (2) sisters: Kathryn (Delon) Askew of Atlanta, GA and Dava (Tarus) Alexander of College Park, GA; a stepmom: Kathryn J. Cook, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and an uncle.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a viewing at 10:00 AM, at Cornerstone Church, 248 Broadway, Norwich, CT. Interment will be private. Service entrusted to Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019