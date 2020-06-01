Russell C. Raymond 1934 - 2020

Old Lyme - Russell C. Raymond, 85, of Old Lyme, passed away unexpectedly on Friday May 29, 2020. Russell was born in New London, on October 31, 1934. He was the son of Asa and Leora Smith Raymond. Mr. Raymond was predeceased by his wife Jacquelyn in 2009.

Russell worked for Connecticut Light and Power for over 35 years before his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Russ love the outdoors and doing home remodeling.

He is survived by his two daughters, Susan Boyer and her husband Paul of Florida and Jacqueline LePage and her husband Emile of Plainfield; his beloved companion, Lois Craven of Old Lyme; a sister, Jenny Garofalo of Cromwell. Russ also has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A private service is scheduled at the Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme.



