Russell James Banning 1959 - 2019
Miami - Russell James Banning, 59, of Coconut Grove, Miami, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born on Nov. 20, 1959 in Norwich CT to Ralph & Dorothy Banning. Russell leaves his parents, Adrianna, sons George & Anthony, daughter Hazel, granddaughter Amber, several step children, five siblings and several nieces & nephews.
A burial service will be held at 11AM on June 22nd at the Bozrah Rural Johnson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Russ's memory can be sent to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 2, Bozrah, CT 06334.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 3 to June 5, 2019