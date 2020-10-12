Russell P. Mineau 1955 - 2020

Putnam - Russell Paul Mineau, of Putnam, died Oct. 3, 2020.

He leaves behind his former wife, Rosemary Mineau of Putnam; his son, Trevor Clark-Zamoider and his husband Joseph Clark-Zamoider of Providence, R.I. He also leaves behind his daughter, Rachel Meseck and her husband Ronald Meseck of Willimantic. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Madison, Lucas and Taylor; his two sisters, Patrica Leclair of Plainfield and Jeanine Lacombe of Norwich; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Russell was born July 25, 1955, in Central Village, son of the late Leo Mineau and Patricia Mineau-Rowe, and was a graduate of Plainfield High School.

He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, singing and of course you would see him wearing his Muppet T-Shirts and his Fedora hats. He had a smile that was infectious and a gift for gab. He also help influence many musicians.

Russell was employed for many years at Washington Mills in Grafton, Mass., as a plant engineer.

He will be missed by his family and friends and will be forever in their hearts.

Services will be private for family at St. John's Cemetery in Plainfield.



