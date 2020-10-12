1/1
Russell P. Mineau
Russell P. Mineau 1955 - 2020
Putnam - Russell Paul Mineau, of Putnam, died Oct. 3, 2020.
He leaves behind his former wife, Rosemary Mineau of Putnam; his son, Trevor Clark-Zamoider and his husband Joseph Clark-Zamoider of Providence, R.I. He also leaves behind his daughter, Rachel Meseck and her husband Ronald Meseck of Willimantic. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Madison, Lucas and Taylor; his two sisters, Patrica Leclair of Plainfield and Jeanine Lacombe of Norwich; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Russell was born July 25, 1955, in Central Village, son of the late Leo Mineau and Patricia Mineau-Rowe, and was a graduate of Plainfield High School.
He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, singing and of course you would see him wearing his Muppet T-Shirts and his Fedora hats. He had a smile that was infectious and a gift for gab. He also help influence many musicians.
Russell was employed for many years at Washington Mills in Grafton, Mass., as a plant engineer.
He will be missed by his family and friends and will be forever in their hearts.
Services will be private for family at St. John's Cemetery in Plainfield.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
