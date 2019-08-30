|
Ruth E. (Buckley) Sanders 1930 - 2019
Norwich - Ruth Elizabeth (Buckley) Sanders, age 89, a longtime Norwich resident, died peacefully on August 8, 2019. Born in Norwich on March 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William Alfred Buckley and Annie Caulkins Buckley. Ruth grew up in Norwich and graduated from Norwich Free Academy. Ruth married George (Bud) Sanders, Jr. at Christ Episcopal Church on June 12, 1948. They were happily married for 69 years.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who cherished spending time with her loved ones. She was an avid reader, enjoyed scrap-booking, knitting, and researching family history.
She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church. Ruth took great pleasure working as a bridal consultant at Styles in Norwich for several years. She was also a proud real estate agent for a short period of time.
Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Bonnie Sanders-Newton and former husband Craig; Holly Ruth Shirley and husband Robert Jr.; George H. Sanders, III; William Sanders and wife So; Amy Sanders-Banning and husband Daniel; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brothers Richard and Robert Buckley. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bud, and her brothers, William and Frederick Buckley.
Please join us in celebrating her life at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Montville, on September 14, (Saturday). Family and friends are welcome to visit from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 78 Washington Street, Norwich, CT 06360 or a .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019