Ruth Elaine Fisher (Almquist) 1931 - 2019
Scotland - Ruth Elaine Fisher (Almquist), 87, of Scotland, CT, passed away peacefully at Villa Maria Nursing Home on Aug. 2, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on December 5, 1931 to the late Rudolph and Georgianna (Bourque) Almquist. She grew up in North Grosvenordale, CT and graduated from Tourtellotte Memorial High School. On November 8, 1952 Elaine married Eugene Fisher and moved to the small town of Scotland, CT where she resided until her last years. Elaine was a clerk for the United States Postal Service for 28 years. She succeeded her husband and became postmaster after his retirement, serving from 1988 to 1994, when she retired. Elaine was a devoted and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a loving daughter and sister. She enjoyed being a mom and raised her two children with kindness and understanding. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren and shared her love of the outdoors with them. Elaine had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Gardening gave her great pleasure and her peonies were always spectacular. She was an avid bird watcher and a voracious reader. Elaine was a member of St. Margaret Catholic church and the Ladies Guild. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Eugene Fisher, her son Michael Robert Fisher, and his wife Lori (Bates). She will be fondly remembered by her daughter Susan Fisher of Nantucket, MA., four grandsons Steven, William, Michael and Christopher, and eight greatgrandchildren. Elaine was predeceased by her brother Danny Almquist and will be greatly missed by her sister Pauline Weiss and brothers Henry Almquist and Rudy Almquist. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 48, Scotland, CT 06264. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019